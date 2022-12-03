(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a rooftop fire early Saturday morning on Dec. 3.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire near 720 Cheyenne Meadows Rd.

According to CSFD, the fire was from a single heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit on top of the roof of a building. Firefighters said the fire appeared to be contained to the unit but searched the building for any hidden fires.

At this time, there are no further updates on the fire.