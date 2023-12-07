(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a rollover crash on Thursday, Dec. 7 in southeast Colorado Springs, causing Murray Boulevard to be closed north of Chelton Road.

Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Pulsar Drive and South Murray Boulevard at 4 p.m., and CSPD said a vehicle was on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and freed the driver, who was then taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

CSPD said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and one adult was cited and released. Murray Boulevard was still closed as of 5:00 p.m.