(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A restaurant in Security-Widefield is reopening this Friday, Aug. 18 after being closed due to storm repairs.

After severe weather back in June, Roll Up had water and hail damage to their HVAC and walk-in cooler systems. The owner of the restaurant said the damage was so severe they had to install new units.

After an estimated $100,000 in repairs and after being closed for over a month, Roll Up will be back open and ready to serve hungry customers on Friday. It is located at 301 Main Street if you would like to support the restaurant.