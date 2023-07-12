(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Roll Up, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar store, has served the Security-Widefield community for seven years, until recently, when severe weather caused the local spot to close up shop as they make repairs.

Roll Up has been temporarily closed since Friday, June 30 due to hail and water damage to their HVAC and walk-in cooler systems. Bryce Dillingham, Owner of Roll Up said the repairs are severe enough that new units will be installed. The projected reopening is set for mid to late August.

In the meantime, the local shop needs the community’s help.

“As business insurance has our back for situations like this, they are not allowing us to compensate employees for the tip share that they generally receive,” Dillingham said. “Even though we’re proud to be able to pay our employees a great wage, this tip share is something that our team relies on as an added reward for the hours of hard work that we put in each week.”

From now until they reopen, Roll Up is collecting voluntary donations that will go straight to the staff. The community can make a monetary donation or purchase merchandise, and every donor will be emailed an online coupon valid for 20% of their donated amount that will go toward any online order once Roll Up reopens.

Roll Up will keep the community updated on their planned reopening date. If you would like to donate, you can visit Roll Up’s website.

“Once we do reopen, things will operate as usual with no need for additional help but until then we want to make sure that everyone that chooses us as their place of employment is free from financial stress,” Dillingham said.