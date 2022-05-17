COLORADO SPRINGS – The Roll Bike Art Festival is returning to Colorado Springs for the 18th year and kicking things off with a party at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort on Friday, May 20.

This year’s theme is “The Road Less Traveled” and the exhibit will explore themes surrounding the visual appeal of the bicycle, its mechanical simplicity, the rotation of the wheel, the bicycle’s role in social change, the evolution of bicycle form, personal expressions of the ride, the risks of the road, fitness and health, and the role of the bicycle in the building community.

The opening reception will take place Friday, May 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort at 2 El Paso Blvd. There will be live music, food, local craft vendors and more. Stay for the After Party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. where there will be a live art performance by Diego Jaguart.