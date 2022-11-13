(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Driven, spirited and diverse voices made up the 35th annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival (RMWFF) at Colorado College over the course of the weekend.

The event elevated the stories of women and others often unheard or unseen through film for 35 years.

“We’re so proud of this year’s lineup, the incredible filmmakers that will be represented, and stories that will be shared,“ said Linda Broker, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film.

41 films were screened over the three-day festival including:

Battleground, directed by Colorado College graduate Cynthia Lowen, presents a timely window into the intersection of abortion and politics in America, following three women who lead formidable anti-abortion organizations to witness the influence they wield.

Being Michelle, a film that raises awareness around the disproportionate impact of incarceration and systemic discrimination on deaf/disabled people.

The Flagmakers, co-directed by Sharon Liese and Oscar-winner Cynthia Wade, is a behind-the-scenes look at the largest American flag factory in the United States where a tight-knit team of diverse refugees and immigrants from twelve nations cut, sew and ship 5 million American flags a year. This is Cynthia’s 7th screening at the Festival, the most of any one filmmaker.

Since its inception, RMWFF has screened nearly 1000 films, hosted more than 250 filmmakers, and served an audience of tens of thousands. The Festival is the longest-running women’s film festival in the Western Hemisphere, according to a press release.

“Listening to another perspective matters now more than ever. It’s an honor to do this work and we believe people will leave this festival a little different than they came in,” said Broker.