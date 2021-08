COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Rocky Mountain Vibes will be partnering with UCHealth at Care and Share Food Bank to volunteer between 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The community-focused event will be just before the Vibes host a food drive with Care and Share during their game on Sunday, September 5 as well as a “Back to School Backpack Giveaway” for their first 1000 fans, courtesy of UCHealth.

Gates for the event will open at 12:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 1:30 p.m.