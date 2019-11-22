Rocky Mountain Vibe fans don’t want a shut out

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes brought a whole new ballgame to Colorado Springs within the past year.

“I love the vibes, I’m a baseball fan and they come with the territory,” Joanne Peterson said.

Peterson holds Vibes season tickets and sees the value in the rookie league.

“Players aren’t out there knowing they are going to get called out tomorrow, they are here to play and learn,” Peterson said.

But the Vibes along with Toasty may be shut out after a Major League Baseball proposal to eliminate over 40 Minor League Baseball teams, potentially including the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

“This proposed contraction would not only take jobs away from thousands of Minor League players, Front Office staff, and seasonal employees all over the country but will also severely hurt business on a local level in our city, as well as dozens of other communities throughout the nation,” General Manager Chris Phillips said.

Nothing is set in stone, but for Peterson it’s more than just a baseball team.

“This is not fan-friendly nor is it going to engage youth in the sport,” Peterson said.

Phillips said tens of thousands of dollars of charitable donations will be lost if the proposal goes through.

“This issue is much larger than just us,” Phillips said.”It has the potential to affect cities all across the United States.”

Colorado lawmakers are also voicing their concern including Congressmen Scott Tipton and Doug Lamborn who signed a letter of support.

“Where are people who can’t afford to travel thousands of miles to go to a Major League game, because they don’t have Minors,” Peterson asked.

The MLB and the Minor League Baseball are in the earliest stages of negotiations. If the proposal goes through it wouldn’t affect the 2020 Vibes season.