Rocky Mountain regional McDonald’s owners announce school grants in 2022

DENVER – Rocky Mountain McDonald’s Owner/Operators are providing kindergarten through 12th grade teachers the opportunity to apply for $2,000 to improve the learning experiences for their students in 2022.

A class will be selected every other week when school is in session in 2022. K-12 educators can apply for these funds through a simple application found by logging on to https://rmoa-one-class.squarespace.com.

Those who apply should be prepared to answer the question, “How would you use this money to improve the learning opportunities for your students?”

McDonald’s owner/operators are local residents who live and work in their communities, sending their kids to local schools and running their businesses.



Local Denver McDonald’s Owner/Operator Eli Asfaw, “Unfortunately, especially through the pandemic, many classrooms lack the resources to provide adequate educational experiences. Local McDonald’s Owners are very excited to launch this program and contribute to enhancing those educational opportunities where it’s needed the most.”

Local owner/operators have supported the Colorado Parent Teacher Association for over 16 years and were one of the largest sponsors of the State of Colorado’s One Book Colorado program, which gave over half a million new books to preschoolers over seven years.

There is also a 25+ year partnership with the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, their Annual ‘Academy Awards’ and Scholarships Event in Denver and their partnership with the Colorado Hispanic Chamber with support of local schools, just to name a few.