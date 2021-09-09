Rocky Mountain Pig Jig to be held Sept. 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – NephCure Kidney International will be hosting the third annual Rocky Mountain Pig Jig BBQ Festival and Fundraiser at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with admission by ticket.

Brandon Helm, father of a long-time Nephrotic Syndrome patient, said, “We are excited to open this event back to the public for 2021 after hosting a private event for sponsors only in 2020. Local businesses are teaming up for a great day of BBQ, beer and music, all to support raising funds for better treatments and a cure for protein-spilling kidney diseases Nephrotic Syndrome and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).”

Kidney disease impacts 31 million Americans alone with 1 in 10 people in the world having some form of the disease. Nephrotic Syndrome and FSGS is diagnosed when the filtering vessels, the glomeruli, in the kidney are damaged, resulting in too much protein in the urine.

“Within two years of diagnosis, our daughter’s native kidneys were damaged beyond repair, she was in kidney failure, and on dialysis. At the age of five, she received a living donor kidney transplant, but her disease came back and attacked her new to her kidney. In the last twelve years she has endured 30+ surgeries and takes 18 medications each day,” Helm said.

The Pig Jig began in 2008 when a group of friends organized a simple backyard BBQ competition in Tampa Bay, Florida, to support their friend who had lost his kidneys due to an aggressive form of Nephrotic Syndrome. Pig Jigs are now held annually in Tampa, San Jose, Calif., and Colorado Springs, Colo.

To learn more about the Pig Jig BBQ Festival, click here.