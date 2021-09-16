Rocky Mountain Lineman School honors 13 who died in Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–In tribute to the 13 service personnel who died during the August suicide bombing in Afghanistan, students at the Trinidad State Rocky Mountain Lineman School in Colorado Springs hoisted 13 flags onto poles on the Pinello Ranch Campus.

Each flag was intended to stand for a military member killed during that attack outside the Kabul airport.

Photo taken by FOX21 New’s Michael Duran

In addition to these deaths, at least 60 Afghans were also killed.

The school currently has thirty-one students in the class, several of which are former military personnel.

For many of the students, the tribute was deeply personal.

“It was something that the students wanted to do. It’s something that they wanted to pay respect to their fallen brothers and certainly, it’s the proper thing to do and we are very happy that we are able to give them this opportunity,” said field instructor Carl Shafer.

Students at the Trinidad State Rocky Mountain Lineman School are currently learning how to build, repair, and maintain electrical systems for utility companies.

