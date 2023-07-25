COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s a music festival full of flowers and it’s happening in Colorado Springs this Saturday.

The Rocky Mountain Flower Fest is returning for its second year to Venetucci Farm thanks to Gather Mountain Blooms and Rocky Mountain Highway, the organizer of the popular Meadowgrass Festival.

There will be live music, food trucks, craft beer, flower picking, an artisan market, line dancing and more. This year’s performers include: Grass It Up, Stillhouse Junkies and Deirde McCarthy & Friends.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.