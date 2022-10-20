(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies had been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022.

The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. The inaugural contest opened for nominations in August and the top ten finalists were announced on Oct. 3. Public voting for the People’s Choice Award happened earlier in October.

The SunSpring Hybrid system is made in Rocky Ford, Colorado, and provides safe drinking water for U.S. water systems and developing communities worldwide.

The system is a solar and wind-powered, self-contained microbiological water purification system, capable of producing up to and exceeding 20,000 liters per day for ten years.

The system is currently in use in 38 countries and is used for schools, hospitals, humanitarian projects, disasters, and complete villages.

“The SunSpring water purification system is an incredible example of the impact Colorado manufacturers can have on our communities and a fitting representation of how Colorado-made products can change lives,” said Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman. “Congratulations to our winner and to all of our finalists!”

The contest featured winners in other categories which include: