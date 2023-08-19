(MESA COUNTY, Colo.) — Eastbound Interstate 70 in Debeque Canyon is closed due to an overnight rockslide on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

Westbound I-70 through the area is open. A detour is in place for eastbound motorists. Drivers should follow signs, which will route travelers off I-70 at exit 49 onto Colorado Highway 65 and onto 45 ½ Road. This route is called the DeBeque cutoff, per CDOT.

Drivers should monitor COtrip.org for the status of the closure and detour route.

The rockslide happened just east of Mile Point 49 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m, according to CDOT. Crews have been clearing the slide since it was first reported and expect clean-up to continue for the rest of the day.

CDOT’s geohazards team is assessing the area for further rockfall potential. No vehicles were damaged during the incident, said CDOT.