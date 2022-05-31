COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management invite residents in the Rockrimmon neighborhood to participate in a wildland fire evacuation drill and preparedness fair.

The evacuation drill will be held on Saturday, June 25. First responders will use this drill to practice evacuation procedures and multiagency response coordination, relying on public participation to make it a realistic exercise.

This exercise is seeking residents from the following neighborhoods:

• Discovery

• Comstock Village

• Golden Hills

Participating residents will evacuate their homes to a pre-determined location. Participants will receive lunch, be entered in a drawing, receive a briefing from local emergency responders, and have the opportunity to visit educational displays.

Agencies participating include:

• Colorado Springs Police

• Colorado Springs Fire Department

• The American Red Cross

• Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

• The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

• and many more organizations that support local emergencies

Pre-Registration is required for the evacuation drill on June 25th and participation will be limited. The informational meeting June 8th is optional and does not require advance registration.

Pre-Evacuation Sign-Up Meeting

Wednesday, June 8, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Foothills Elementary School, 825 Allegheny Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Evacuation Drill

Saturday, June 25, from 10:20 – 12:30 p.m.

Instructions will be provided to registered participants

“Evacuation drills like this are an excellent way to understand how and why to evacuate,” said Jim Reid, Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “We practice so that when we really need to evacuate during an incident, we are not learning how to do it for the first time. On this tenth anniversary of the Waldo Canyon Fire, we want to make sure we keep improving our community’s safety by practicing how to evacuate.”

The evacuation drill is part of efforts to build awareness for overall preparedness during a wildfire. For information and to register to participate, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2022EvacDrill. Residents of the specified subdivisions listed above can also register online, or in person by attending the Pre-Evacuation Sign-Up Meeting on June 8.