COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Elementary is letting students out early due to the building being without water.

Academy School District 20 says that Rockrimmon Elementary has been without water since 11 a.m. They say that water will not be restored within the day and are releasing students early.

District 20 has asked parents to pick up their students starting at 12:30 p.m. If parents are unable to pick up their child and have made other arrangements, the school asks parents to contact Laura Caton at (719) 234-5200 or email laura.caton@asd20.org with the name of the person the school can release the child to. The school will require IDs for picking up students.

Any student that cannot be picked up can remain at the school and will be supervised in their classroom by their teacher until normal afternoon dismissal time. Busses will run on normal schedules and students will be dismissed as normal at 3:50 p.m.

Rockrimmon Elementary says there are limited quantities of bottled water for drinking and handwashing but toilets cannot be flushed at this time.

District 20 apologizes for the situation and thanks parents and the community for their support and patience. They will update parents via email regarding upcoming school schedules.