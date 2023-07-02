SEATTLE (MLB Press Release) — Major League Baseball announced that Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz has been selected as a reserve for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game which will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

The selection marks the 32-year-old’s first Major League All-Star appearance, and the first time in franchise history a Rockies catcher has been selected to the game.

Entering today, Díaz has appeared in 68 games at catcher this season for the Rockies, the second-most in the National League. When playing as a catcher, his 67 hits are the most in the NL, 40 RBI are second and 15 doubles are tied for second. On the season, Díaz is slashing .285/.339/.457 with 15 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 45 RBI through July 1.

A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Díaz’s 1.0 defensive WAR is tied for ninth in the National League and ranks third among all Major League catchers. His 13 catcher caught stealings are fourth in the Majors while his 28.6 caught stealing percentage ranks fifth among backstops (min. 50 GS).

Díaz was also selected to play for Team Colombia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a non-drafted international free agent, Nov. 7, 2008, Díaz signed as a Minor League free agent with the Rockies prior to the 2020 season and agreed to an extension in Nov. of 2021, keeping him in Colorado through the 2024 season.