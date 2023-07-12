(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new sushi restaurant with a music theme is opening its first Colorado Springs location with a VIP fundraiser to benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center prior to the grand opening to the public on Monday, July 17.

Rock N Roll Sushi will be opening on Monday at 7875 Silicone Heights, Suite 100, near Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road. Franchise Partner Kyle Gerstner is planning to open 25 locations throughout Colorado, bringing inventive dishes and an electric atmosphere with the Colorado Springs location being the first.

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans will enjoy flavors that are big, bold, and loud and made fresh for everyone.

Courtesy: Rock N Roll Sushi Courtesy: Rock N Roll Sushi

“We’re excited to expand our footprint out West and partner with Kyle, a restaurateur with over a decade’s worth of experience to open our first Colorado location,” Rock N Roll Sushi CEO Chris Kramolis said. “The growth and great vibes given off by Colorado Springs make it the perfect place to embrace our one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring sushi amplified.”

“I’m excited to introduce Colorado Springs to a whole new way of ‘dining out loud’ with sushi amplified while being a vital part of this community,” said Gerstner, who also owns other local restaurants.