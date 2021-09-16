Robert Dear found incompetent to stand trial, again

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, Robert Dear talks to Judge Gilbert Martinez during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Colo. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, they would not seek the death penalty against Dear, accused of killing three people and injuring nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015. Prosecutors have repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial. Dear, however, has insisted he is competent. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A federal judge has declared Robert Dear, the man who admitted to killing three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015, incompetent to stand trial in the federal case against him.

Planned Parenthood shooting suspect faces federal charges

Dear will now be committed again for hospitalization and treatment for a period of no more than four months to determine if Dear will “attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to move forward.”

Judge: Robert Dear incompetent to stand trial for Planned Parenthood shooting

A state judge had already ruled Dear was incompetent to stand trial for the local charges against him, and ordered Dear be sent to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for treatment.

That judge determined he was too delusional to understand the charges against him or to assist in his defense. That judgment has been affirmed at 90-day intervals since then.

Colorado law allows Dear to be held indefinitely on suspicion of first-degree murder while undergoing treatment.

At a court appearance in December 2015, Dear had outbursts and called himself “guilty” and a “warrior for babies.”