(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a robbery at a business on East Boulder Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 2300 block of East Boulder St near Platte Avenue.

Officer’s investigation showed a man entered the business and demanded money from employees at gunpoint.

CSPD said the suspect left the location and they have not located him. No injuries were reported to have happened during the robbery.