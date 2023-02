(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an armed robbery at the 3800 block of Maizeland Road late Monday, Feb. 20.

According to CSPD, on Monday around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a convenience store on Maizeland Road near North Academy Boulevard. Police said a suspect entered the store armed with a gun and took money and items.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.