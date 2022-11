(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4.

According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive.

CSPD said a lone suspect entered the business and showed a handgun, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries during the robbery according to CSPD.