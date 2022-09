COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two suspects after they punched a clerk and robbed a store in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the robbery happened at a business on North Carefree Circle near North Powers Boulevard. CSPD’s investigation showed that two suspects entered the store, punched the clerk, and left with a display case of e-cigarettes.

If you have any information on this incident, you should contact CSPD.