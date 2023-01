(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after money was taken at a business on North Murray Boulevard and East Platte Avenue.

On the evening of Jan. 3 around 9 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. Police said an unidentified man, wearing a mask and hooded jacket entered the business, brandished a gun, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.