(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is resuming work on a resurfacing and safety project on Highway 50 between Bonforte Boulevard and Avondale Boulevard.

CDOT said work on Highway 50 was suspended for the winter season, work will begin on Monday, May 1 with work on eastbound and westbound Highway 50 east of Troy Avenue. After work is finished paving operations will begin. CDOT is also working on some improvements including sign installation, new striping, and north slope paving, just east of the CO 46/96 junction.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2023.

According to CDOT, drivers can expect traffic impacts during daylight hours Monday through Friday. There will be various lane and shoulder closures, with speed limits reduced to 40 mph.