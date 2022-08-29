PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September.

Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours a day, through September 30. Drivers will be able to make right turns at the signalized intersection, but dedicated turn lanes will be closed.

The closures are needed for crews to rebuild two of the concrete pedestrian islands at the intersection.

Beginning Tuesday, August 30, crews will begin the removal of asphalt and repaving of the north side of McCulloch Boulevard. The lane closures will shift throughout the day, as the work progresses across the work area.

Working hours for this section of McCulloch Boulevard are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. No lane closures are expected for this section of McCulloch Boulevard overnight or on the holiday weekend.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to access US 50 as delays are expected, or plan for additional travel time.