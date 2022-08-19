COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage incident resulted in an individual from the suspect’s vehicle firing two rounds at the victim.

The victim suffered a graze to his shoulder from the incident. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.