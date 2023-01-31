(SECURITY, Colo.) — Multiple road closures are in effect in Security due to a house fire, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).
EPSO tweeted about the fire in the 500 block of Marquette Drive, in a neighborhood just southwest of Widefield High School, just before 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. EPSO said the Security Fire Department was responding.
Multiple road closures are in effect to allow crews to respond:
- Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive
- Morningside Drive and Ponderosa Drive
FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.
This is a developing article. To receive updates on our coverage, download our app or subscribe to our newsletter here: