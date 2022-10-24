(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The wildly popular Emma Crawford Coffin Races return to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29, and there will be multiple road closures in the area that locals and attendees of the races should know about.
If you are not attending the races and can avoid the area, the City of Manitou Springs urges you to do so, as closures will heavily impact traffic in the area.
Closures are as follows:
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout
- All side streets in this affected area will be closed one block before they intersect with Manitou Ave.
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout, with eastbound traffic allowed beginning at Pawnee Ave. Eastbound access will be available on Pawnee Ave., Deer Path Ave., and S Path.
Plan ahead for parking and travel:
- Park for free at the Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, and ride one of the shuttles that will run continuously from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on race day for $5 roundtrip.
- Park at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Boulevard, and bike to the races. PikeRide is offering a 30-minute free bike ride on one of their electric bicycles using the code EMMA2022. Bicycle valet located in Memorial Park until 2 p.m. or lock up at one of many bike racks around town.
- Catch a ride with Uber/Lyft/Z-trip. There is a designated drop-off and pickup spot at the Chase Bank on Manitou Avenue, located at 484 Manitou Avenue.