(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The wildly popular Emma Crawford Coffin Races return to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29, and there will be multiple road closures in the area that locals and attendees of the races should know about.

If you are not attending the races and can avoid the area, the City of Manitou Springs urges you to do so, as closures will heavily impact traffic in the area.

Closures are as follows:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout All side streets in this affected area will be closed one block before they intersect with Manitou Ave.



12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout, with eastbound traffic allowed beginning at Pawnee Ave. Eastbound access will be available on Pawnee Ave., Deer Path Ave., and S Path.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

