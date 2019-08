COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College will host its New Student Orientation August 17, 2019. Road closures are to be expected.

The following road closure will take place for the event:

Cascade Avenue (both directions), between Uintah Street and Cache la Poudre Street

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Due to the event and road closure, as well as ongoing 2C curb and gutter work along Nevada Avenue between Uintah Street and Cache la Poudre, residents are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.