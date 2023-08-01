(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water main break at Paul Harvey Boulevard is expected to impact access to the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park for much of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to Pueblo Water at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Pueblo Water crews were called to a water main break near the railroad underpass at Paul Harvey Blvd. Pueblo Water expects the road to be closed for most of the day as crews clean up the dirt and debris caused by the break.

Drivers needing to travel to, from, and through the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park are advised to use Pete Jiminez Parkway.

Pueblo Water said crews were able to isolate the leak without disruption of water service to customers.