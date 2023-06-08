(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The Manitou Springs Public Works Department is repairing a sinking piece of roadway on El Paso Boulevard on Thursday, June 15. The road work will result in El Paso Boulevard from Mayfair Avenue to Rockledge Lane will be temporarily closed.

The closure will happen on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the closure detour routes will be in place for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

Eastbound traffic will be directed to Mayfair Avenue to Manitou Avenue while westbound traffic will be redirected via Garden of the Gods Place to Manitou Ave.

Those living in the affected area will still have access to their homes throughout construction. The City of Manitou Springs asks that no trough traffic is attempted in the closed section.