(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting road closures on CO 94 from US 287 to El Paso County, Thursday morning on Feb. 16.

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, CO 94 westbound and eastbound lanes between US 40 and Johnson Road (16 to 67 miles east of Ellicott) from Mile Point 86 to Mile Point 35 is closed due to safety concerns. Drivers should expect delays, says CDOT.