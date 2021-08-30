RIGHT NOW: Protestors line up in front of Air Force Academy, protest vaccine mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday morning, dozens of protestors lined up outside of the Air Force Academy to rally against a mandate requiring that all cadets receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to an email sent to FOX21 News, cadets were notified last week that they have until close of business Monday to get their vaccine or be “booted out of the academy.”

Several dozen people were on hand before 7 a.m. to speak out against the mandate, waving signs with slogans such as, “Do not comply. Vax kills. Remember Nuremberg.”

Protestors are calling for the resignation of Brig. Gen. Paul Moga.

