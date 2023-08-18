Riders of 'Guns Down Bikes Up' cited for harassing motorists

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a group of dirt bike riders were seen racing and harassing other motorists on Thursday, Aug. 17.

18-year-old, Xavier Roybal, and 19-year-old, Elijah Martinez, were issued citations for reckless driving, no insurance (financial responsibility), no driver’s license, and speed, per PPD. Both motorcycles were towed under a public nuisance charge.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., a police sergeant in an unmarked police vehicle was driving on South Santa Fe Avenue near 13th Street when he saw four men riding dirt bikes on the street. The riders were seen racing each other, riding on one wheel, harassing other motorists and committing other traffic violations, stated PPD.

The riders stopped at a business in the 700 block of West Northern Avenue where the police sergeant contacted two of the riders. The men claimed to be part of “Guns Down Bikes Up,” a group advocating against gun violence in Pueblo, per PPD.

“While the intentions of the group are notable and their frustration is understood, it is important to remember there are no legal off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails to race dirt bikes or perform stunts within the City of Pueblo,” said PPD.

PPD is still trying to identify and locate the other two involved riders. Anyone who has information is asked to contact PPD’s Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or the Special Investigation Division at (719) 553-2910.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.