COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25.

According to CSPD, a Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn into a parking lot, while two lanes of westbound South Circle Drive were stopped. When witnesses waved the Ranger through, that’s when it was struck by the motorcycle driven by Melendy.

Melendy was treated on the scene by the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

CSPD notes that this was the 34th fatal traffic crash this year, 16 of those crashes involved motorcycles. At this same time last year, there were 35 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.