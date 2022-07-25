COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is letting passengers ride for free during the entire month of August.

Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, MMT is joining other Colorado public transit agencies by offering zero fares on all bus and ADA paratransit services all of next month.

The promotion is part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative – a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit.

The free fares are made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, the ozone season transit grant program in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.

According to MMT, August is when Colorado usually sees its highest ozone levels, so the bill is designed to give people a chance to try public transportation and lower the number of cars on the road.

“Not only is this going to help the air here in Colorado, it is also a great opportunity for people struggling with the high cost of gas to try transit,” acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao said. “We welcome individuals who may have never used its transit services to join our customers who continue to rely on MMT to get them where they need or want to go.”

Early this year Mountain Metro added four zero tailpipe emission buses to its fleet as part of its commitment to Colorado’s clean air.