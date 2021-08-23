Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Northrop Grumman’s New Facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is opening a new facility to support its advanced missile defense solutions and strategic deterrent businesses.

Focused on advanced engineering, research laboratories, and software and hardware development, leaders hope the facility will aid in delivering on time capabilities and solutions to Northrop Grumman’s national security customers.

Special guests will include Space Systems Corporate Vice President and President Blake Larson, Launch and Missile Defense Systems Vice President and General Manager Scott Lehr, Strategic Deterrent Systems Vice President and General Manager Greg Manuel, and Missile Defense Solutions Vice President Lisa Brown.

The ribbon cutting is set for Monday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at 10125 Federal Drive Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.

