(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) and Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a series of vandalism incidents impacting MSPD and city vehicles.

MSPD said on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 5 a vandal slashed two tires on a city vehicle. Later on the nights of Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Sept. 9, the same suspect is believed to have scratched and poured food ingredients on four police vehicles.

The suspect is believed to be a 5’10” to 6′, White or Hispanic man who was wearing an all-black outfit and a black balaclava.

“The biggest victim of these crimes are the Manitou Springs taxpayers, whose tax money is being used to repair the thousands of dollars in damage, rather than being dedicated toward police officer training, or a myriad of other efforts toward improving our department,” said Bill Otto, Chief of Police for MSPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. If the information you provide leads to an arrest you are eligible for the $1,000 reward.