(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest in relation to a body found on Gold Camp Road on July 26, 2023.

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers said on July 26, the body of Brian Kretz was found off Gold Camp Road. Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the disposal of Kretz’s body.

“CSPD is working hard to solve this terrible crime and we need help from the community to find those responsible. Call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (719) 634-7867 or fill out a report at www.crimestop.net. Your information will be kept completely anonymous.