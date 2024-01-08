(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about an assault that took place on Oct. 1, 2023.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Oct. 1 at a house party in the 1700 block of Brantfeather Drive near Parkview Boulevard and Cresta Road, a minor was assaulted and videos were taken. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information about this incident.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can share it with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If the information shared results in an arrest, the informant will qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 which will be paid anonymously.