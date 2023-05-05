Courtesy: photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by the family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information in the shooting death of 34-year-old Sergeant First Class John Jean who was killed on April 3, 2021.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on April 3 at around 1:34 a.m. CSPD officers were called to the Epic Hookah Lounge at 4785 Barnes Road near Oro Blanco Drive about a shooting. Police said there were multiple people shooting firearms. When officers arrived they found SFC Jean dead on the scene.

SFC Jean’s death was ruled a homicide and no suspect has yet been identified. SFC Jean was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death.

If you have information about the suspect contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or submit a tip on their website.

Crime Stoppers said you will always remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.