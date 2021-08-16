Revitalizing Main Streets program announces 16 Larger Safety Infrastructure Grants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Revitalizing Main Streets Program has granted Colorado around $22 million to improve state transportation infrastructure.

The awards come from an opportunity signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in March 2021 which granted $30 million to support the program through the Larger Safety Infrastructure Grants and Small Multimodal & Economic Resiliency Projects.

Governor Polis released a statement that said, “These smart investments improve our quality of life by supporting our vibrant downtowns that drive Colorado’s economy and help ensure our state is the best one in the country to live, work and run a business. These amazing projects will help our communities improve roadways and community infrastructure, support small business activity and public safety.”

Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said, “The selected projects support a transportation system that safely accommodates all modes of travel, providing safe access to opportunity and mobility for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities. We are also thrilled that Senate Bill 260 provided more funding for this successful program, which means there will be more opportunities coming up.”

After the deadline of May 2021, a total of 71 applications were received and reviewed by CDOT for the grants. Sixteen projects were selected and are listed as follows:

City of Aurora | $1,600,000.00

Project: Northwest Aurora Intersection Pedestrian Safety Enhancement – The project includes the design and construction of bulb outs (or curb extensions) at eight locations in northwest Aurora plus high visibility crosswalk markings. Also, a combination of concrete curbs, mounted flexible bollards and striping will be used to show the bulb out areas for pedestrians as well as a vertical drivers signal. The flexible bollards mounted on concrete curbs will be prioritized on snow routes, decreasing snowplow strikes and increasing the materials’ lifespan.

Town of Avon | $2,000,000.00

Project: US 6 Multimodal Safety and Mobility Improvements – The project will improve safety for transit users and enhance pedestrian mobility, constructing a roundabout on US6 at Stonebridge Drive. This will calm traffic along the corridor and will allow for the addition of River Edge Crossing, Eaglebend Crossing and Mountain Stream crossing. Currently, there are four pairs of ECO Transit bus stops on US 6 between W. Beavercreek Blvd and Post Blvd without pedestrian crossings. Actuated Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons will also be installed at the roundabout and all pedestrian crossings to enhance visibility. Pedestrian refuge islands will be added to provide additional safety.

Town of Berthoud | $500,000.00

Project: North Berthoud Parkway Trail Gap Closure – The project will connect the six new neighborhoods on the north side of Berthoud to Mountain Avenue and downtown. It will also add a pedestrian crosswalk featuring a pedestrian island and hybrid beacons on Berthoud Parkway and a regional trail separate from the roadway located on the west side. The trail will proceed a half of a mile north to connect to the existing trail system at County Road 10E. Cyclists and pedestrians will be protected from road traffic by jersey barriers.

City of Colorado Springs | $1,600,000.00

Project: Tejon Street Improvements – Phase 1 – The project includes five blocks of Tejon Street through the most active stretch of downtown Colorado Springs, from Colorado Avenue to Boulder Street. The City plans to phase-in the Tejon Street Improvement project, and this grant will go toward Phase 1 of the planned improvements. Phase 1 involves the two blocks of Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and East Kiowa Street.

“Downtown Colorado Springs continues to undergo a renaissance, bolstered by catalytic City for Champions projects on the north and south ends,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “The Revitalizing Main Streets Grant helps realize the many goals laid out in the Experience Downtown Masterplan including the creation and maintenance of a welcoming and vibrant environment that is well-connected, walkable, innovative and valued.”

Colorado State University | $581,735.64

Project: Center Bikeway/Mountain Loop Trail Separation and Safety Enhancement – The project would separate the existing trail into a pedestrian walkway and bicycle trail, supporting the guidelines of physical distancing for COVID-19 on campus and will be a needed safety modification near two heavily congested bicycle and pedestrian areas.

City of Craig | $480,000.00

Project: Yampa Street Pedestrian Enhancements – The project will fund improved ADA conditions such as ramps, tree grates and mid-block bulb-outs to promote slower traffic speeds in the downtown area. This addition will make the area more functional, safer and attractive and supports ongoing improvements in Craig slated for 2022. The ADA compliance will enhance safety and accessibility for Craig’s senior and disadvantaged groups.

City of Delta | $2,000,000.00

Project: Hillside Street Rebuild Adding Multimodal Corridor – The project will include a reconstruction of Hillside Street and will manage safety hazards such as reconfiguration and possible closure of high accident intersections. Hillside Street currently connects the city’s main street or Highway 50 to residential neighborhoods and schools.

City of Edgewater | $841,000.00

Project: 25th Avenue Streetscape Project – The project will install a chicane or curve in a road created to slow traffic for safety purposes, a protected bike lane, on-street parking and Festival Streets with the option to remove the curb.

City of Fort Collins | $1,437,500.00

Project: Laporte Avenue Improvements –

The project will improve Laporte Avenue from Fishback Avenue to Sunset Street in northwest Fort Collins to promote bike, pedestrian and vehicle safety along the corridor through the addition of sidewalks, raised bicycle lanes, a center reversible turn lane, signalized pedestrian crossing and the upgrade of the roadway’s curb and gutter management, among other traffic additions.

City of Greeley | $2,000,000.00

Project: 16th Street Corridor Enhancement – The project will fund a determination of pedestrian safety improvements and ADA compliance upgrades such as widening the sidewalks and adding pedestrian rest areas. Since a recent inspection of a current concrete infrastructure has shown the need for concrete maintenance and repair, the city would also upgrade this area with these funds.

Town of Lyons | $243,000.00

Project: US 36 Broadway and Multimodal Improvements – The project will fund the construction of a 10-foot-wide pathway connecting the CO 7 lower project on the west end of downtown Lyons to the trail network on the east end. This will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely on Broadway or US 36 and will allow pedestrian access to the businesses along the street, improved business access and pedestrian connectivity in the area and add 51 parking spaces to Lyons downtown area.

City of Montrose| $2,000,000.00

Project: West Main Complete Streets – The project will feature roadway conversion, create ADA-compliant sidewalks and new bikelines in both directions on West Main in Montrose to establish connection with the residents of West Montrose.

City of Pueblo| $2,000,000.00

Project: Pueblo Downtown Multimodal Safety Improvements Project – The project will focus on pedestrian access, parking options and streetscape area improvements. The funds will help implement the original 2016 Union Avenue and Main Street Master Plan.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority| $1,000,000.00

Project: 27th & CO 82 Pedestrian Underpass – The project will create a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossing of Colorado Highway 82 at 27th Street in Glenwood Springs. The need for this crossing was originally established in 2011.

City of Salida| $2,000,000.00

Project: Oak Street Corridor, Gateway to Downtown Salida – The project will accommodate the Chaffee Shuttle fixed-route transit stops, pedestrian walkway, pedestrian-scale lighting, landscaping, trees, benches, crosswalks, bike lanes and more.

City of Wheat Ridge| $1,360,000.00

Project: Wadsworth Pedestrian and Streetscape Facilities: Phase 1 Options #2 & #3 – The project will improve Wadsworth Boulevard, relieving traffic, helping business access and offering better pedestrian and cyclist facilities. The last time the boulevard was widened was in 1950. Funds will improve Wadsworth from 35th Avenue to I-70 with effective traffic designs at 38th and 44th Avenues, safer business access for all, and more.

Although large grant opportunities with the Revitalizing Main Streets Program is closed, communities can still apply for small grants up to $150,000 for projects on a rolling basis.

For more information, visit the this page.