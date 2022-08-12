COLORADO SPINGS — Rev up those engines because the Monster Truck Nitro Tour is bigger and better than ever. The event is happening at the Norris-Penrose Event Center this weekend on Saturday, August 13.

The show will be action-packed with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks, as they invade Colorado Springs. The event will include competitions in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action.

There are two shows fans can catch on Saturday, with one at 1:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 in the evening. Advance tickets are available online, but those interested in attending can also grab tickets at the box office or at the gate.

FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister spoke with Mike Tapia, President of Tapia Advertising, who said it is a great show.

“Legendary drivers are in the show, so you are going to want to come down and see some great jumps and really exciting things out there,” said Tapia.

Children two-years and younger are free, and the event will go on rain or shine.