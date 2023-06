(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K-9 Unit shared that a retired K-9 Dax passed away on Thursday, June 15.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department K-9 Unit

According to CSPD, Dax served from 2014 to 2021 as a narcotics detection and patrol apprehension dog. He was described as having an incredible career and will be greatly missed by CSPD. CSPD offered its heartfelt condolences to Dax’s family.

“Thank you for your service K-9 Dax, we have the watch from here,” said CSPD K-9 Unit.