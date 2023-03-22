(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Retired Air Force and Colorado Springs Firefighter Ronald Gerding is battling leukemia and has partnered with DKMS to host a donor drive to register people for potential stem cell donations.

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life. DKMS is an international nonprofit dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by working to inspire people to register as blood stem cell donors. DKMS said to date DKMS has registered over 11.5 million people and facilitated over 100,000 transplants.

Courtesy: DKMS

Courtesy: DKMS

The drive hosted by Gerding will begin on Friday, March 24 until Sunday, March 26 at Sparkles and Lace Boutique at 2501 Garden of the Gods Road. Friday and Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday the event will run from noon to 4 p.m. DKMS said potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the inside of their cheeks and return their completed packet before leaving the drive.

Those who cannot attend the drive can register to order a free swab kit on DKMS’s website.