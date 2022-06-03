COLORADO SPRINGS — In a board meeting, the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education unanimously selected Michael Gaal as the District’s next superintendent of schools.

Following a nationwide search, the Board of Education named three finalists in May 2022. After meeting with several stakeholder groups, holding multiple interviews with the Board, and collecting community feedback, the Board chose Gaal as the best candidate to lead School District 11.

“The search process for our next leader was extensive, rigorous, and inclusive of many D11 stakeholders. All three finalists brought outstanding credentials and skillsets to the table,” remarked Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam. “I am pleased the Board selected Michael Gaal as the next Superintendent. Mr. Gaal is a proven leader passionate about public education and is committed to collaboratively working with our staff to raise student achievement in D11.”

The Board of Education will now enter into contract negotiations with Gaal and finalize their agreement at a future Board of Education meeting.

“I want to thank the other candidates and the Superintendent search committees for a robust and thorough process,” said Gaal after being named the final candidate. “I am excited to return to Colorado Springs, where my journey started, and deliver the results our students require to lead successful and productive lives. With the board’s trust, the collaboration of the staff, and the mandate of the community, we will all exceed our learning potential…together.”

Michael Gaal has over 30 years of service-centered experience across multiple sectors and disciplines. Before his candidacy for Superintendent of D11, Gaal served as Deputy Chancellor, DC Public Schools; Chief of Staff, Oakland Unified School District; and both Chief Operations Officer and Elementary Superintendent, Education Achievement Authority of Michigan.

Michael is a retired Air Force Colonel with experience in in-flight instruction, mobility operations, and national strategic policy development. Gaal says that “students drive his urgency and passion for ensuring all students are Loved, Challenged, and Prepared.”

His private sector experiences include President of Sales for an education technology company, and Chief Operations Officer and later President of an energy management company, primarily supporting school districts and universities.