RetailMeNot shares Black Friday tips for consumers

Planning on hitting the shops for the holiday season? RetailMeNot shared some tips with FOX21 News to help you prepare for one of the biggest shopping days of the season.

For 2021, consumers polled plan to spend approximately 15% more than they did last year on holiday shopping — $885.76 on average, up from $766 in 2020. Eighty-three percent of holiday shoppers are getting an early start on deals this year.

What’s the online shopping priority? RetailMeNot says that 46% of shoppers said that they are more likely to purchase from a retailer if they offer free shipping.

When it comes to in-store shopping, 77% of respondents ready to go the retail route if the store is open and/or the deal is not available online.

And where are they planning to shop? 64% say at big box stores, 56% say at an e-commerce retailer, 43% say at department stores, 32% say at electronic stores, 27% say at locally-owned retailers and boutiques, 26% say at health and beauty stores, 26% say at home décor or improvement stores, 22% say at sporting goods stores and 15% say at luxury retailers.

If you know you’re on the lookout for some great deals, Kristin McGrath, RetailMeNot editor and shopping expert, said, “If you’re shopping for any of the below items, rest assured they’ll be at some of the lowest prices of the year on Black Friday. So feel good about adding them to your cart, checking out quickly and then relaxing the rest of Thanksgiving weekend.”

McGrath shared the following tips on specific items you might be looking for:

Computers, Laptops & Tablets: “If you’re in need of a new laptop, desktop, gaming PC or tablet, Black Friday is the time to upgrade. Apple products will be on sale at retailers like Best Buy–don’t bother with Apple.com itself, though. Plus, Dell, Lenovo and HP will all be dropping online doorbusters the entire weekend. These electronics sale events can be tough to navigate, so check out their Black Friday ads in advance to see what’s dropping and when.”

Small Appliances: “If you’ve been on the fence about buying a new fancy stand mixer, a blender, an air fryer or pressure cooker, set your sights on Black Friday. Deals on pressure cookers (think: Instant Pot) and air fryers are so common on Black Friday that they’re practically run-of-the-mill. Expect 50% off across the board.”

Home Goods: “Linen cabinet stuff is the unsung hero of Black Friday. But if you need to stock up, towels and sheets are a truly underrated Black Friday buy. You’ll find them for up to 60% off at retailers like Target, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. And they sell out surprisingly quickly.”

McGrath said that not everything is ideal to purchase for Black Friday.

“It might be hard to believe there’s a bad buy to be had on Black Friday. And it’s true that almost everything is on sale. However, there are a few products that it’s smart to skip or buy at another time of year. If any of the below items are on your shopping list, by all means, check out the deals. But don’t focus on these items at the expense of missing deals on the items above,” McGrath said.

McGrath also suggested the following items to not purchase for Black Friday:Clothing: “You’ll find clothing deals aplenty on Black Friday. But these deals are often offered on specific items, rather than across the board. Plus, there’s no rush to buy clothing on Black Friday: Retailers will offer promo codes worth 20% to 60% off your entire cart throughout Cyber Weekend. So, if clothing is of interest to you, shop the items above (which WILL sell out) first, and then shift to updating your wardrobe.”

Cheapest Doorbuster 4K TV You See: “Retailers work hard to make you want to buy that dirt-cheap doorbuster TV by placing it front and center in their Black Friday ads. But that TV is not your smartest buy. For one thing, it’ll sell out in minutes. For another, it is likely a cheap derivative model that will glitch and require replacing within a couple years. Instead, find a better set with a more modest discount — or better yet, wait until right before the Super Bowl, when retailers run sales on higher-quality TV sets.”

Furniture: “You’ll find some furniture deals in major retailers’ Black Friday ads — and furniture stores will offer their own sales. But, unless you absolutely need to replace that sectional, bed or dining room table, there’s no reason you absolutely must shop for furniture on Black Friday and divert your attention from smarter buys. In fact, you’ll have another opportunity to score huge furniture savings on Presidents Day in February.”

Happy Black Friday shopping!