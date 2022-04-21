COLORADO SPRINGS — The woman accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, will have to wait to learn the results of her most recent mental evaluation.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Letecia Stauch initially reported Gannon as a runaway in January of 2020, but police eventually upgraded the case to that of a missing and endangered child. Months later, Gannon’s body was discovered in a suitcase, tucked under a bridge in Florida.

Stauch recently entered a new plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. She was not present at a status conference on Thursday after the judge signed a motion to excuse her from appearing.

A memorial built in memory of Gannon Stauch.

At the status conference, Judge Gregory Werner said he had received a letter from the state hospital responsible for evaluating Stauch’s mental condition which stated they would need additional information. Stauch told her doctors that her defense team had gathered records from several sources, and now the doctors will need time to review those records, which are located in South Carolina.

Stauch’s attorney is traveling to South Carolina with a social worker on Monday to retrieve the documents and hopes to have them in the next two weeks.

The hospital told the court they believe they can have Stauch’s evaluation completed by the end of May.

Her next court appearance is set for June 9th.