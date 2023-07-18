(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) celebrated Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour stop in Denver recently by reducing fees for cat and kitten adoptions, reporting a successful sale.

HSPPR said Swift’s two-night stop in Denver over the weekend of Saturday, July 15 inspired it to throw a party of its own. The sale was a homage to the cat queen herself and both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo shelters had reduced fees on cat and kitten adoptions.

On Monday, July 17, HSPPR reported that 77 cats and kittens were adopted from the shelters just over the weekend. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by the shelter, adopted, and shared the news!” said HSPPR.